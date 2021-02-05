Reform, don't repeal, bottle bill: Letter

My father, a WWII veteran, rode his bicycle until he was 93 years old. He pushed himself physically so he took breaks to pick up cans and bottles in the ditches and take them to the grocery store for a redemption. He killed three birds with one stone: exercise, civic duty and made a few dollars.

The Iowa Bottle bill is 40 years old and comes up every Iowa legislative session for reform or repeal. The fact that it has worked for 40 years is impressive. Perhaps raising the price of the cans and bottles to 10 cents will make it more appealing.

This bill is currently self-funded. The taxpayers aren’t paying for anything. Distributors charge retailers (grocery stores, etc.) a 5-cent deposit. Grocers charge consumers a 5-cent deposit. Now the grocer is whole. When the consumer returns the containers they are paid 5 cents by the grocer. Now the consumer is whole. When the grocer returns the containers to the distributor/manufacturer they are paid 5 cents plus 1 cent handling fee (by the distributor). Again the grocer is whole plus 1 cent.