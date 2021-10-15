Re-elect Tom Thoma: Letter

I have unique perspectives on the upcoming city elections. I am retired now after covering city government for about 30 years as a Globe reporter. During that time, I developed a pretty good grasp of how city government operates and what it takes to make it run well. That's one perspective.

Another perspective: During that time, I worked in the same newsroom with Tom Thoma, now the incumbent at-large council person, but was one of the Globe editors before his retirement.

I saw firsthand his dedication to his work, his love of his hometown and his common sense approach to problem-solving.

My experience in covering city government and my experience in working with Tom Thoma assure me he deserves a second term on the City Council.

John Skipper, Mason City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.