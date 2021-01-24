Quiet zones are a railroad scam: Letter

RE: The Globe Gazette story on railroad quiet zones.

There are railroad quiet zones all over St. Louis on 10 mph track and just Mickey Mouse railroad crossing signs. Hint! Hint!

How the railroad quiet zone scam works.

1. Feds trump state train horn laws.

2. Train horns whistle whip people into submission.

3. Railroad comes in and makes a fortune in overcharges and stolen signal equipment (OURS).

4. Somebody (not railroads) has to pay for ridiculous priced liability insurance so railroad is hold harmless.

5. WE will pay ridiculous amounts for railroad to service signals.

6.The crossings for GPS crew-less trains hid behind the curtains not a problem for railroads any longer.

7. Railroad directors pay themselves more millions we make up at check out lanes.

8. The pedestrians that used to have train horns and something to walk on DIE.