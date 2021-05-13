Public employee unions need full bargaining rights: Letter

These negotiations are holistic in the sense that they impact the students, families, and the community at large. The bargaining rights of public employees has changed immensely since 2017. That’s when the Republican controlled legislature eviscerated the labor rights of 184,000 public employees. Essentially making these public employees second class citizens.

It was not done as Republicans stated to give “taxpayers a voice at the bargaining table” but to emasculate union membership, and their political power. Their malevolent action impacted teachers, nurses, social workers, pharmacists, DOT workers, county, and city employees. Even prison guards, and university police were stripped of their core bargaining rights. These bargaining rights had been in place since 1975, and had been signed by Republican governor Robert Ray. Their pernicious assault was nothing more than “union busting” and illustrated their desire to make Iowa an “at will” perdition for all public employees. Republican state senator Jason Schultz, was clear about their draconian legislation stating, “it will allow school boards to manage their finances without the fear that the unions will stand in their way.” Even safety issues were eliminated from bargaining putting public employees at risk.