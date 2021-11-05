Proud to be a Mohawk: Letter

I am a Mason City graduate, a proud Mohawk. I am always proud to say it. I never grew into being a Knight when my children went to Newman.

Saying you are a Mohawk was like saying you were proud, strong and a winner. Saying you were a Mason City Mohawk graduate told people you had one of the best educations around. Drop the Mohawk name somewhere you either found a former student or student from a school we had beaten in music or sports.

I can’t believe that any true Mohawk Indian would feel we have done nothing but made them proud. We have fight, grit and endurance. So who is having the issue needs to move on or move to a different school because you can take the Mohawk out of the logo but you can’t take the Mohawk out of the Mohawk.

An added thought: Maybe you should take the Irishman out of the fighting Irish, that mentions Irish nationality, I’m Irish and I’m not offended. I was a Mohawk student and will always be a Mohawk. GO Mohawks, fight, fight, fight for our legacy and our future.

Mary Smith, Mason City

