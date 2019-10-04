I am AFRAID! For the Whistleblower and also for Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi. I am ASHAMED that not only are Republicans in Congress not condemning Trump's threats against their colleagues but many are amplifying his rhetoric!! Until Trump I would never have believed Republicans are so totally without honor as they are now proving themselves to be!
A year ago Cesar Sayek sent pipe bombs to people Donald Trump had railed against. The Obamas, the Clintons, Maxine Waters, and George Soros among others. In most administrations, that incident would be THE scandal of the entire presidency, but because under this lawless president there is a new scandal nearly every day, people don’t even remember Sayek. And now Trump is talking about "spies" and "Civil War" and treason and whatever else his diseased brain comes up with. And Republicans back his baseless accusations or remain silent about his dangerous rants.
People have forgotten that Donald Trump has been cited by the perpetrators of nearly every mass shooting in the past three years as either the inspiration or the justification for their criminal acts. Republican voter, are you okay with this? If anything happens to any of these patriotic Americans, at least some of whom were appointed by Trump, not only will their blood be on the hands of Donald Trump, it will also be on the hands of these cowardly Congressional Republicans.
The slobbering servility of these public servants to a man most of them despise (retired Senator Jeff Flake said 35 Republican Senators would vote for Trump's impeachment if it were a secret vote) -- has proven as Hal Crowther said, that they have nary a testicle among them, and, as Jennifer Rubin said not one of them is worthy of the office he or she now holds!!
Lonna Gooden Van Horn, Northwood
