Praise for Mary Trump: Letter

It seems as though Mary Trump is the only member of her family who has anything resembling a heart and a soul. I applaud her courage in speaking out against the scam that her uncle has perpetrated on this nation over the past three years and wants to stop from continuing to be carried out for another four years.



Mary Trump understands very well the warning words of German anti-Nazi theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer:

"Silence in the face of evil is itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act."