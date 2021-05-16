Practice what you preach, Democrats: Letter

I read two letters in today's (May 5) Globe Gazette that inspired and infuriated me.

I am a conservative Republican. Pat Ropella wrote a letter that made me think we can do more individually to unite our country. We all need to "listen" to each other, whether we agree or not. Then have a reasonable discussion whether we change someone's mind or not.

Then Steve Epperly wrote a "Trump" bashing letter full of vitriol and criticism. While touting how great Biden has been a pleasant surprise. Putting 10,000-plus Americans out of work by shutting down the Xcel pipeline and those businesses that supported it; shut down building the wall at our southern border and leaving materials already paid for, rusting in the desert. In addition to trying to take credit for the COVID-19 vaccines that President Trump fast-tracked into existence, under operation Warp Speed.

It seems to me Mr. Hepperly should take to heart what Pat Ropella wrote about the left and their history.

Rose Hauser, Mason City

