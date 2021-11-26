Please don't stop using the Mohawk mascot: LETTER

I am writing to you over my concern that the mascot name Mohawks may be changed. I graduated from MCHS in 1975 and I am a member of the Athletic Hall of Fame there. I played football, basketball, and track all 3 years. I was proud then and will always be proud to be called a Mohawk!

Upon hearing a name change was considered due to some notion of inadequate political correctness, I was shocked and dismayed. There is absolutely nothing demeaning or racist about our Mohawk mascot, and instead it honors a brave and courageous people. Absurd concerns about the name Mohawk would be a kin to me being concerned or offended by the name Minnesota Vikings, as I am Norwegian! Do you see the silliness? I beg of you to not cower to any demands being made to change the name of our beloved and honorable mascot. Many alumni will be extremely disappointed if that were to happen and I fear support, both financial and non-financial, will suffer. I will be sharing this letter with all school board members and the hundreds of alumni that I know feel the same way I do.