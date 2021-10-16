Pay attention to the kids, not politics: Letter

Who is taking care of our children?

In Connie Dianda's letter concerning Skipper's column: it seems she is more concerned that the #### Trump sign/flags aren’t getting attention by Mr. Skipper. She seems more concerned that her party isn’t getting enough attention.

What she should be worried about is what 6- to 7-year-old children are learning. Especially those who are learning to read. Honestly, does anyone here in town want to tell their children what this means, or stands for? Adults have learned this word. Do children really need to know it so they can repeat it and share it with others? I think our city council should put a stop to ALL graffiti such as been demonstrated by both parties.

Connie, I’m not convinced that you do not have a different agenda when running for school board or whatever. Connie, you are a kind and caring person. I’m sorry I’m not going to cast my vote for you.

While I’m wondering about agendas, is our governor more concerned about the border or Iowa? There was an article stating that she thought we should be more attentive about the Mexican border. I feel she should look at Iowa where she lives and governs. I can’t believe that she sent back money to the federal government that was designated to help Iowans, according to the state auditor.

Jolene Frank, Mason City

