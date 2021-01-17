Pastors need COVID vaccination sooner: Letter

This past year many groups have claimed to be essential to be treated ahead of many others.

The one group is sadly missing is the pastors, priests and chaplains. These are the ones who provide spiritual support to anyone in any crises. The home bound, the assisted living, those in care centers are the ones who desire the important support but are denied it due to the COVID- 19.

I feel those called to serve the Lord should be given the vaccine so they may once again provide this necessary support. Many have been denied this direct support as the need to protect others at this time. To receive treatment for the disease is very important but to deny spiritual support for those in need or have the desire to have a visit from their pastor, priest or chaplain needs to be changed.

As an RN in the hospital on the floor, in Critical Care, and with Hospice of North Iowa as a home care nurse, as I was caring for the sick and the dying. I noted when spiritual support was provided, the calming effect I noted on their face, you just know in your heart and mind the peace which I noted, that a greater power is with those in a crisis and the peace noted on their faces is one they know all will be okay. I have had the privilege to observe this many times with the sick and dying, it is what I noted that God is present to provide comfort.

Ken Meyer RN, retired, Rockwell

