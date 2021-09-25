 Skip to main content
Opinion piece disguised as news: Letter
Opinion piece disguised as news: Letter

Turning Point USA buttons

Students at the University of Florida hold a selection of buttons from Turning Point USA.

 Photo courtesy TPUSA media kit

Never before have I read such a bias "news" story as this one in your paper. "New organization at Mason City High School has roots in extremism."

And as someone who has written hundreds of letters to the editor over decades, it's not hard to spot a opinion piece disguised as news.

John Johnson, Britt

