Opinion piece disguised as news: Letter

Never before have I read such a bias "news" story as this one in your paper. "New organization at Mason City High School has roots in extremism."
And as someone who has written hundreds of letters to the editor over decades, it's not hard to spot a opinion piece disguised as news.
John Johnson, Britt
