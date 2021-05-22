 Skip to main content
Ooh, that smell: Letter
Ooh, that smell: Letter

Brown's Shoe Fit

Brown's Shoe Fit Co., located in Willowbrook Mall on Fourth Street Southwest in Mason City.

 Lisa Grouette

Good grief! What a pox on Mason City Council members going to court over a $15 parking ticket!

I have a bigger issue for you: go to Brown's Shoes (a great store that brings people from miles) in your Willowbrook Mall and take a deep breath! The fumes from a neighboring nail salon sent me to the great outdoors immediately. These poor employees are breathing this stuff daily and need your help.

Betty Soukup, Retired Iowa State Senator, Clear Lake

