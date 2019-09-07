Former President Obama bought a $14.85 million dollar beach house.
That’s right; the guy who said climate change is the greatest threat to this nation bought a 6,892 square foot mansion just feet above sea level (7 bedrooms, 8 baths). But don’t worry if that one is swallowed up by the sea he can find shelter in his $8.1 million Washington DC home 8,200 sq. ft., (9 bedroom 8.5 bath). That one is 410 feet above sea level. Worse case he can live in his Chicago $1.6 million (6 beds, 6 baths) home. It's 597 feet above sea level.
So the guy who said “There’s only so big a house you can have” now has 3 with 22 beds and 22.5 baths. That’s a small Super 8.
Not bad for a guy a few years ago who was a community organizer.
You have free articles remaining.
You almost feel sorry for the climate change cult, almost. When I see banks loan money for a 30-year mortgage on property that will underwater in 12 years you know it’s a scam.
Best part of this -- Obama won’t be able to deduct his property taxes under Trump’s income tax laws.
John Johnson, Britt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.