 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Notable abortion bumper sticker: Letter
0 comments

Notable abortion bumper sticker: Letter

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Paul Harvey when he was on his program on the radio said this about abortion that he saw on a bumper sticker.

Abortion: Go pick on someone your own size.

Russell McAfee, Clear Lake

LTE weblogo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News