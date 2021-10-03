Not the right time or place: Letter

Every Monday afternoon I turn down Fillmore Avenue en route to my 11-year-old daughter's piano lesson. And every Monday for the past couple months there is a flag that says "F$@k Biden."
At what point did we decide we are OK with our young children seeing this word hanging on a flag in front of people's homes? Last year, I was annoyed with the "No more bulls**t" flags because I didn't agree that profanity should be on a flag for eyes of all ages to see. But the jump from that to "f#@k" is a big one. Now, I'm not a prude. I'm not offended by profanity. I probably say this word at least once a day myself. But like everything, there's a time and a place, and in front of my kids, the youngest being 5, is not the time or place. I'm not naive enough to think my kids won't hear this word on the bus or at school as they get older. But just because they will eventually be exposed to this word doesn't mean I have to be OK with them being exposed to it by reading it on a political flag. My kids will also be exposed to sex someday, but they don't need to see that depicted on a flag either.
And yes, I understand free speech is protected and anyone CAN say whatever they want. But just because you CAN say something, doesn't mean you SHOULD. Hold whatever political beliefs you want, fine. But do keep in mind how you're expressing those beliefs and the impression you're having on the children of our community as you do it.
Jen Cooley, Mason City