Not the right time or place: Letter

At what point did we decide we are OK with our young children seeing this word hanging on a flag in front of people's homes? Last year, I was annoyed with the "No more bulls**t" flags because I didn't agree that profanity should be on a flag for eyes of all ages to see. But the jump from that to "f#@k" is a big one. Now, I'm not a prude. I'm not offended by profanity. I probably say this word at least once a day myself. But like everything, there's a time and a place, and in front of my kids, the youngest being 5, is not the time or place. I'm not naive enough to think my kids won't hear this word on the bus or at school as they get older. But just because they will eventually be exposed to this word doesn't mean I have to be OK with them being exposed to it by reading it on a political flag. My kids will also be exposed to sex someday, but they don't need to see that depicted on a flag either.