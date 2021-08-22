Not everyone holding signs was protesting: LETTER

While it is accurate to say that two separate groups lined the highway, it was misleading to label both groups as ‘protesters.' The group on the south side of the highway, the ‘anti-vaxers,’ were certainly protesting Mercy's policies regarding vaccinations.

However, the other group of individuals on the north side were present simply to say “thank you” to MercyOne. Our efforts were not to protest, but to simply to let doctors, nurses and support staff how much we appreciate them and that we support their efforts to keep all of North Iowa safe and healthy. Thank you MercyOne!