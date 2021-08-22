 Skip to main content
Not everyone holding signs was protesting: LETTER
Vaccine 1

Jane Reinsmoen (left) and Suzanne Humphrey hold signs in support of healthcare workers and the COVID-19 vaccine at a peaceful protest in front of MercyOne in Mason City on Monday.

 Lisa Grouette

Last Monday, I was disappointed and took exception to seeing KIMT’s headline, “Vaccine Protests at MercyOne."

While it is accurate to say that two separate groups lined the highway, it was misleading to label both groups as ‘protesters.' The group on the south side of the highway, the ‘anti-vaxers,’ were certainly protesting Mercy's policies regarding vaccinations.

However, the other group of individuals on the north side were present simply to say “thank you” to MercyOne. Our efforts were not to protest, but to simply to let doctors, nurses and support staff how much we appreciate them and that we support their efforts to keep all of North Iowa safe and healthy. Thank you MercyOne!

Carol Meyer, Mason City

