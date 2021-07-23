 Skip to main content
Not even Trump is indispensable: Letter
1 comment

It's a known fact: any organization dependent upon one man is bound for failure.

So with Trump.

Everyone thinks he is so indispensable.

Not.

Find alternatives. Think for yourself. Ridiculous to be mesmerized by him. There must be better people out there, even amongst the Republican party.

Steven Russell, Clear Lake

