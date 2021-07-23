Not even Trump is indispensable: Letter

It's a known fact: any organization dependent upon one man is bound for failure.
So with Trump.
Everyone thinks he is so indispensable.
Not.
Find alternatives. Think for yourself. Ridiculous to be mesmerized by him. There must be better people out there, even amongst the Republican party.
Steven Russell, Clear Lake
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today