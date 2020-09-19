Northwood-Kensett poster backlash was heartbreaking: Letter

When I read the initial article regarding the Northwood-Kensett poster by Jodie Bachtle and the decision to not use it as a fund raiser, citing backlash from those protesters opposing law enforcement as the reason, it was heartbreaking. This is another example of the total lack of respect toward those in elected office and towards humanity in general. It is sad when a good thing is demonized by those who contribute nothing positive themselves but continue to call good, evil, and to call evil, good. Therefore, I was pleasantly surprised you reversed your decision and are going forward with the posters, acknowledging and honoring law enforcement as well as the N-K sports teams. I encourage you to not cave into the negative zealots.
The constant mantra from the radical left with name calling, lack of civility in obeying our nation’s laws, knee-jerk reaction to reporters (who are NOT really reporting, just stating opinion) and whose news articles do not tell the whole story, “peaceful” protests that are not peaceful, the destruction of public and private property has to stop. If you do not love our country, the United States of America, LEAVE – go where your hatred and destruction is a way of life, and don’t come back.
Louise Nath, Forest City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!