Northwood-Kensett poster backlash was heartbreaking: Letter

When I read the initial article regarding the Northwood-Kensett poster by Jodie Bachtle and the decision to not use it as a fund raiser, citing backlash from those protesters opposing law enforcement as the reason, it was heartbreaking. This is another example of the total lack of respect toward those in elected office and towards humanity in general. It is sad when a good thing is demonized by those who contribute nothing positive themselves but continue to call good, evil, and to call evil, good. Therefore, I was pleasantly surprised you reversed your decision and are going forward with the posters, acknowledging and honoring law enforcement as well as the N-K sports teams. I encourage you to not cave into the negative zealots.