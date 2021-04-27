North Iowa is a friendly place to live: Letter

I'd like to make a few comments concerning people of all ages here in North Iowa. In the past few years of my growing old, numerous people, unexpected to me, have shown great kindness by holding a door open either going in or out of a story; pushing my cart of groceries to my car; helping me up off a curb; carrying my packages; helping me on ice; reach for something on a high shelf; etc.

I fell in Mason City and ended up between the car and curb. Some nice lady offered to help get me up. Between her and my niece they got me up enough so I could get my feet underneath me so I could stand. Now that was work as i wasn't much help.

I told the lady thank you and God bless you but I never asked her name or where she was from and I am so sorry I did not ask! She knew she was lifting something for I'm not a small person. Hope her back is OK.

One time a teenage lad helped me with my cart as I came out of Hy-Vee. He wasn't someone born in this country so I asked him who taught you to be so considerate of the elderly. His reply was my grandmother. I get a kick out of sixteen-year-olds racing to the door to open it for me. I always say thank you.

Maybe other parts of the U.S. aren't so desirable to live in buy you can't beat North Iowa.

Lolita Hammes, Northwood

