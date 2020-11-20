None of this is new, people: Letter

QUARANTINE is nothing new, wearing a mask is nothing new, and getting vaccinated is nothing new. Why do so many in this modern day fight this approach to their own safety?
Before you leave or travel to most countries you need to prove your vaccination history. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, you will not be permitted enter into the country, it's straightforward and simple. When your ancestors entered this country they were quarantined at Ellis Island or Canada’s Grosse Island, it was mandatory. If you are military you have to get vaccinated, it protects you, so why such a big deal during this pandemic?
I grew up in the 50’s. Measles and mumps were common. If anyone in the family had it you did not attend school or any social functions; in fact the Mason City Health Dept. would visit your home and place a super big “QUARANTINED” sign on the door. The city also operated a “Detention Hospital” at East Park for those with communicable diseases.
In the 60’s we were all given the “Salk Liquid Polio” vaccine. Before attending school you needed proof of MMR, TB, and if you stepped on a nail you needed to get a tetanus shot, for animal bites most of us would get rabies shots. Our water was chlorinated to prevent typhoid, and then fluoride was added to prevent tooth decay and strengthen our teeth. In today’s world “Shingles” are common and painful should you get it. Why do educated people fight these revolutionary medicines and vaccines?
Listen to the scientific experts on COVID-19. They want to help, if you want to prolong this pandemic, keep fighting the experts and more will die, more will be on ventilators and worst of all, the “medical staff” will die along with you.
Mark Suby, Mason City
