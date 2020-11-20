None of this is new, people: Letter

QUARANTINE is nothing new, wearing a mask is nothing new, and getting vaccinated is nothing new. Why do so many in this modern day fight this approach to their own safety?

Before you leave or travel to most countries you need to prove your vaccination history. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, you will not be permitted enter into the country, it's straightforward and simple. When your ancestors entered this country they were quarantined at Ellis Island or Canada’s Grosse Island, it was mandatory. If you are military you have to get vaccinated, it protects you, so why such a big deal during this pandemic?

I grew up in the 50’s. Measles and mumps were common. If anyone in the family had it you did not attend school or any social functions; in fact the Mason City Health Dept. would visit your home and place a super big “QUARANTINED” sign on the door. The city also operated a “Detention Hospital” at East Park for those with communicable diseases.