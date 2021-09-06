No shaming needed when it comes to vaccines: Letter

How many more articles are we going to read, as well as those in media, shaming those who've chosen not to get the COVID vaccine for themselves or for their children over 12 years old?

Rewriting history is one thing, but trying to befuddle my short term memory is insulting. I remember Kamala Harris in one of the Democratic pre-election debates last year that she did not trust the “Trump Vaccine” and would not take it if it was touted by the former President. Then there were many others in the Democrat Party and mainstream media last year who continued to pour cold water on “Operation Warp Speed” and the efficacy of any vaccine developed by the Trump Administration. What is the old adage about something “coming back to bite you”?

I have no doubt in my mind that if President Trump was still in the Whitehouse, the Democrats and their pet labradoodles in the mainstream media would be front and center in dissuading people from taking the vaccine.

Personally, I’m fully vaccinated, but let’s leave getting vaccinated to each individual and for those not choosing to get vaccinated to their own reasons (which many have been documented). No shaming is needed.

Pat Ropella, Mason City

