No, Mike, no regrets here: Letter
2 comments

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks Tuesday about the situation in Afghanistan from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

 Susan Walsh, Associated Press

In the letters on Aug. 25, Mike Nelson asked, “Hey Biden/Harris fans! Any voter remorse yet?”

My response: Not. One. Single. Bit! I could not be happier with and more proud of my election choice.

Robert Steenson, Mason City

