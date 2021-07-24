No Medicare for 'illegals:' Letter

According to my friends at Freedom First Action, a project of Center for Freedom & Prosperity, Merrifield, Virginia; "left wing Democrats and radical socialists plan to use Medicare for illegals as their rallying cry to buy special interest support to expand their razor-thin control of Washington, D.C."
I have signed a "citizen petition to stop Medicare for illegals," and returned it with a donation to Freedom First Action, Merrifield, Virginia. That petition will be submitted to any politicians or candidate for office pushing Medicare for illegals.
Roger W. Smith, Waterloo