In your article on renewable fuel (Jan. 4) you wrote that Governor Reynolds declined an interview with Lee Gazette.

My concern is this now a grudge against "Democratic-leaning" media? There seems to be little press from the governor as of late, even with the new year legislation set to begin.

Politics can be very controversial, but it must work for the good of the people and I hope we can come together to move the state forward in a open and clear path.

Patrick O'Tool, Nora Springs

