NIACC bond levy will give school money for much-need repairs: Letter

As a state legislator, I have the honor of representing District 53 which includes the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC). I am writing to urge our residents to go to the polls on March 3, 2020, and vote “yes” on NIACC’s bond levy. Residents may also cast an absentee ballot before election day. Beginning on Feb. 3 voters may go to the Cerro Gordo auditor’s office to cast their ballot. Passage of the bond levy will help NIACC replace, repair and upgrade college buildings and technology.

At $10.17 per year on each $100,000 assessed property tax valuation, this proposal is quite a bargain!

NIACC offers college academic degrees which ensure that credits transfer to four-year colleges and universities; they also work with high school districts offering college credits to their students (saving their families $2.2 million in 2019). As a former teacher, as well as a legislator, I know how important those credits are.