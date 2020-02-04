NIACC bond levy will give school money for much-need repairs: Letter

As a state legislator, I have the honor of representing District 53 which includes the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC). I am writing to urge our residents to go to the polls on March 3, 2020, and vote “yes” on NIACC’s bond levy. Residents may also cast an absentee ballot before election day. Beginning on Feb. 3 voters may go to the Cerro Gordo auditor’s office to cast their ballot. Passage of the bond levy will help NIACC replace, repair and upgrade college buildings and technology.
At $10.17 per year on each $100,000 assessed property tax valuation, this proposal is quite a bargain!
NIACC offers college academic degrees which ensure that credits transfer to four-year colleges and universities; they also work with high school districts offering college credits to their students (saving their families $2.2 million in 2019). As a former teacher, as well as a legislator, I know how important those credits are.
Many people in our community have returned to NIACC in their adult years to learn new skills that will make them more competitive in the job market. In addition, NIACC offers Adult Basic Education, English as a Second Language and also provides a number of academic support services including a student learning center, tutoring, computer labs with convenient hours and staff assistance, and supportive TriO programs that help first-generation college students achieve their goal of a college degree. . Statistics show that the majority of NIACC graduates stay and work in Iowa.
Let’s celebrate NIACC’s 100th birthday by passing this bond levy (the first such request in its history). By voting “yes”, we will help to ensure the future for thousands of North Iowa residents.
Sharon Steckman, Representative, District 53