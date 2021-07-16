New Alzheimer's drug a blessing for families: Letter

For those living with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones, the most painful part has been the inability to slow down its effects. Families are forced to just sit back and wait for the regression, which is what my family has been forced to do for the past 3 years with my mother. This is my family’s first experience with Alzheimer’s disease. There are definitely better days than others, especially since we are in the early diagnosis phase, but she has already had to give up several of her favorite pastimes.

We know if there are no medical advancements, she will only continue to get worse and the "good days" will become less and less. In the time since my mother’s diagnosis my family has done a lot of research, seen many doctors, and it all comes down to "there is really nothing we can do." While not a cure, this new drug is finally a step in the right direction. It not only is the first drug that actually combats and slows the effects of Alzheimer’s, its approval (along with support from the Alzheimer’s Association) is anticipated to invigorate the field and generate even further innovation into treatments against this terrible disease. Slowing down this disease means more time that my mother will recognize her spouse, her kids, and her grandkids. Anything that can be done should be done to eradicate or slow down this horribly degenerative disease, and Aducanumab is a great first step!