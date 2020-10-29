Never before, never again: Letter

WHEN in your lifetime can you remember a president's former chief of staff, former secretary of defense, two former national security advisors, former director of national intelligence, former chief of staff of homeland security, former secretary of the Navy and SO many others in his administration beg people to vote for the candidate running against their former boss? The answer is NEVER! Why do you think that is? It is because these people have seen first-hand how monumentally dangerous and unfit for office Donald Trump is!

Two former chairman of the Republican National Committee are voting for Biden. Tom Ridge, former Republican governor of Pennsylvania and first head of homeland security is voting for a Democrat for president for the first time in his life as is former Republican governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Trump's former Secretary of Defense, General Mattis, said we had not had mature leadership for three and a half years, and that Trump was the first president in his lifetime who had not tried to unite the country, but instead had tried to divide it. Mattis said Trump was a danger to the Constitution and that he was showing our adversaries "how to destroy America!"