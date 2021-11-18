Mr. Toots could be our new mascot: LETTER

I am writing to address the person who has the ****Biden sign on his fence. It is located north of the railroad tracks on Kentucky. Most that have seen this are ashamed to have such words publicly displayed in our city. Parents feel it's not acceptable for kids to read. It fits as a direct abusive epithet which the person knows or reasonably should know is likely to provoke a violent reaction by another -- I am quoting the city ordinance 8-3-5 C.

Under 4-1-5 it could possibly be listed as a nuisance because the conditions exist to the extent of being offensive to the senses as essentially to interfere with the comfortable enjoyment of the property, is a nuisance. Your sign seems to have caused quite a stir. I do believe that Democrat Senator Tom Harkin said in one of his last speeches at a Lamoni college graduation To GET INVOLVED, not an exact quote but that's the jest of his speech. Mr Harkin wants people involved; you did get involved -- I don't believe he maent for disorderly conduct or becoming a nuisance. You got involved but at what cost to your family, neighbors and our city. Some think the sign is childish. Someone recently told me a quote "we don't need another hero, we just need to know the way home."

Another topic: Mr. TOOT! He has been around Mason City since at least 1968. He is on flags, banners and signs all over the city for years. Let's adopt Mr. TOOT as our mascot. We can follow Mr. Skipper's suggestion to call our teams the 76ers from "The Music Man." Sounds good to me. If you like this, contact the school board. We could use his silhouette on our band uniforms.

Jolene Frank, Mason City

