More need to walk in Christian love: Letter

Today's (April 2) Globe Gazette has this on page A5, "Fewer in the US belong to houses of worship." I read it.
Later, I read this in the 1973 book, "The Treasury of Religious Verse," a poem by Henry Van Dyke:
The Way
Who seeks for heaven alone to save his soul,
May keep the path, but will not reach the goal;
While he who walks in love may wander far,
But God will bring him where the Blessed are.
This made me remember: Where two or three are gathered together in my name, I am there. (our God)
Along with going to church, I have gone to homes where we have sung church songs and prayed together. So walk in love, Christian love.
Erma Petersen, Mason City