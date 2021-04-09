 Skip to main content
More need to walk in Christian love: Letter
Today's (April 2) Globe Gazette has this on page A5, "Fewer in the US belong to houses of worship." I read it.

Later, I read this in the 1973 book, "The Treasury of Religious Verse," a poem by Henry Van Dyke:

The Way

Who seeks for heaven alone to save his soul,

May keep the path, but will not reach the goal;

While he who walks in love may wander far,

But God will bring him where the Blessed are.

This made me remember: Where two or three are gathered together in my name, I am there. (our God)

Along with going to church, I have gone to homes where we have sung church songs and prayed together. So walk in love, Christian love.

Erma Petersen, Mason City

