Mitchell County Regional Health will lose thousands of patients: Letter

Dr. Haganman has been a huge part of this community for as long as I can remember. Earlier this year my mother in law had a major health issue that came up. I talked with Dr. Haganman prior to her coming in to see him and explained to him what I was seeing that had me really concerned. Later that day I found out she got sent over to Mercy in Mason City due to a major blood clot in her lungs, a Saddle PE that was within millimeters of killing her. Without him taking the time to actually listen to my concerns and to dig into what was going on she may have died. THANK YOU DR HAGANMAN
Dr Haganman shouldn't come back to MCRHC because of how they treated him. They terminated his contract and it should be null and void. If Mercy is still OK with him and all the signatures and letters that that have been written he should be allowed to practice wherever he wants to. They let go of 1 very important doctor to not lose 3 (as they say), but instead they will lose 1 doctor and thousand of patients. You do the math.
Michelle Bushbaum, Osage
