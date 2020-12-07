Mitchell County Regional Health will lose thousands of patients: Letter

Dr. Haganman has been a huge part of this community for as long as I can remember. Earlier this year my mother in law had a major health issue that came up. I talked with Dr. Haganman prior to her coming in to see him and explained to him what I was seeing that had me really concerned. Later that day I found out she got sent over to Mercy in Mason City due to a major blood clot in her lungs, a Saddle PE that was within millimeters of killing her. Without him taking the time to actually listen to my concerns and to dig into what was going on she may have died. THANK YOU DR HAGANMAN