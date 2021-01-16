Mitch McConnell is merciless: Letter

Mitch McConnell is clueless. He needs to be marched off to a nursing home.

While he lives in the lap of luxury and enjoys all the perks of his office, the poor wait in food lines and how they will pay their rent and mortgage.

The all-powerful man controls the purse strings and is not about to give a hand up to people, many who have paid their taxes faithfully. All this in the middle of a pandemic.

It's all right to give taxpayers' money away to big business, big farmers and foreign countries. Help small businessmen or the poor guy out there that toils away at minimum wage? No way.

Why pay our taxes any more? The money just gets squandered away and eventually handed out to whomever Mitch and his cronies see fit.

Mitch knows how to bundle and manipulate legislation. He's been doing it for years. There was no way a $2,000 was going to pass. He made it that way, folks.

T.K. Johnson, Mason City

