Missing Hy-Vee's advertising: LETTER

When I called the Globe Gazette Sunday for no paper, a message said Hy-Vee is no longer putting an ad in the paper.

People say it is the sign of the times now to advertise on the phone, computers and wherever electronically.

It's got to be hurting people taking the paper.

Not all have a smart phone, especially the seniors. I like to see what's on sale at each store. Us older people still buy groceries. We don't order groceries over the phone.

Maybe the stores are saving money by not printing an ad. But it's got to bring in less shoppers.

I voiced my opinion to each store who stopped advertising in the paper and the shopper.

I urge others to do the same.

Kay Bessman, Mason City

