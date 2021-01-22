Media over covers riots, unrest: Letter

What happened to our country? All these demonstrations!!

We have the BLM riots, defund the police, and now the Trump riots. Why do we have to riot to get our way? We used to be able to talk about it, but not anymore.

It seems like the news media plays a predominant role in all the unrest. They won't like a horse die. They keep airing the same riots, unrest for days. I am sure all the riots (demonstrations) will be on TV for days. Let's lay a dead horse to rest. Report facts for day happens and that's it. Period.

Bill White, Mason City

