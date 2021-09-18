Mason City staffer goes the extra mile: Letter

This may not be the right place for an “atta boy,” but I would like to thank Brian Pauly, Mason City’s Superintendent of Recreation and Golf. I’m a former resident of Mason City and well aware of the fine facilities at Margaret MacNider Campground. Now that I am a full-time RVer and living out of my motorhome, I wanted to return with other RVer friends for a get together there. My motorhome had been painted at Forest City the day before my arrival and I was appalled as tree branches on the streets and in the campgrounds were scraping my rig as I tried unsuccessfully to avoid all hazards. I commented on the city’s website how I felt. The next day, Brian Pauly called me about my concerns and not only took responsibility for the park, but was going to pass it on to the street department.
In a day when the pandemic gives everyone an excuse for lousy customer service or waiting on “eternal hold” to talk to a representative to order a back-ordered part, it was refreshing to know that Brian Pauly can still take responsibility for his job and still treat the public with respect. With an attitude like Brian’s, perhaps all of us can come out on top of this pandemic.
Paul Patridge, Livingston, Texas