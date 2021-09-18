Mason City staffer goes the extra mile: Letter

This may not be the right place for an “atta boy,” but I would like to thank Brian Pauly, Mason City’s Superintendent of Recreation and Golf. I’m a former resident of Mason City and well aware of the fine facilities at Margaret MacNider Campground. Now that I am a full-time RVer and living out of my motorhome, I wanted to return with other RVer friends for a get together there. My motorhome had been painted at Forest City the day before my arrival and I was appalled as tree branches on the streets and in the campgrounds were scraping my rig as I tried unsuccessfully to avoid all hazards. I commented on the city’s website how I felt. The next day, Brian Pauly called me about my concerns and not only took responsibility for the park, but was going to pass it on to the street department.