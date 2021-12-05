Mason City School Board demonstrates leadership: LETTER

The recent decision by the Mason City School Board to remove the "Mohawk" moniker was well reasoned, honorable, and wise. This was a contentious issue for the school board to approach, and as a very proud alum (class of '71), I wholeheartedly agree with the decision and applaud them.

I respect their process and question why there is such opposition to a change which will benefit the students (present and future) and staff of the district moving forward.

Cultures change as time passes and this vote, which has been met with unfair and sophomoric ridicule, should send a clear message to students, parents and the community that the Board members stand as leaders. By addressing the issue, they have demonstrated respect, inclusivity, and worthy role modeling for our children.

And for those who's sole Mason City High School identity lies with expending resources and energy in an imprudent effort to "remain" a Mohawk, I would encourage you to accept the decision and direct your effort and contributions toward the education and enrichment of our children in a more constructive manner.

I remain proud to simply say "once a Mason City grad, always a Mason City grad!"

Cynthia Findley, Ventura

