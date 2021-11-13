Mason City needs visionary leaders: Letter

My record includes 16 years of service in city, state and federal government. Eight of those were on a city council. To this day, I can simply drive through any community and tell you the quality of their leadership. A community is only as good as its decisionmakers! I do hope the citizens of Mason City read and re-read Mr. Sayles column and rethink their future. I have long believed Mason City should be far better than they are. I see so many positives in this community. I believe she needs strong, visionary leaders.