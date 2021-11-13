 Skip to main content
Mason City needs visionary leaders: Letter

I thoroughly enjoyed J.W. Sayles commentary on the leadership in Mason City because he nailed it perfectly!

My record includes 16 years of service in city, state and federal government. Eight of those were on a city council. To this day, I can simply drive through any community and tell you the quality of their leadership. A community is only as good as its decisionmakers! I do hope the citizens of Mason City read and re-read Mr. Sayles column and rethink their future. I have long believed Mason City should be far better than they are. I see so many positives in this community. I believe she needs strong, visionary leaders.

Betty Soukup, Clear Lake

