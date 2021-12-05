Mason City is not defaming the Mohawk: LETTER

Dear Mohawk Nation,

Is this salutation confusing? I am writing directly to the Mohawk tribe and council, but it could be the many alumni and citizens of Mason City that have known this name for years. That speaks volumes, doesn’t it?

I had the honor of attending MCHS in the early to mid-70’s. My experiences were wonderful and have helped shape who I am today.

From the classroom to the football field and everywhere in between. I remember begging my mother for a letter jacket before I had earned my first letter. I just wanted to sport the pride of wearing the Mohawk image. I was so honored to be a Mohawk, my older brother, painted the Mohawk image on both doors of my red 1952 wooden floor Chevy pickup. It pulled our homecoming float!

The potential of defaming the indigenous Mohawk nation by anyone has never and will never happen. It would be the equivalent to shaming who we are as a community. Please Mohawk council and its people reconsider your fight. Let’s come together on this now and forever. Isolationism of your proud people cannot be the best answer to protecting and furthering your great culture. Rather let those who are responsible, caring, and proud of your culture; foster it.

Perhaps the MC school system could consider creating a credited class studying the history and culture of Native Americans with a strong emphasis on the Mohawk people. Surely this would begin the path toward showing our sincerity and respect to the concerns of the Mohawk nation.

Let’s move forward in a positive way that will make all of us continue to be “PROUD TO BE A MOHAWK” whether it is our blood heritage or inherited by the community out of respect to the name.

Brad Peterson, Clear Lake

