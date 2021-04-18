Madoff cut wide swath of destruction: Letter

I presume there were very few tears shed at the news that Bernard Madoff, the man responsible for the biggest financial fraud in history, died in the North Carolina prison where he was serving a 150-year sentence for his crimes.

The financial and emotional destruction wrought by Bernie Madoff remains unfathomable, including the destruction of his own family, losing his son Mark to suicide two years to the day of his arrest, and his other son Andrew to cancer owing to the stress created by the scandal.

If my memory serves me correctly, a French investment banker based in New York City committed suicide in his office, and a British Royal Army veteran took his life outside his home in Southampton, England, after they were ruined financially by Madoff's swindle.

At least one person has said that Charles Ponzi, the creator of the scheme that Madoff used, has become a footnote, and that similar crimes are now known as Madoff schemes. Ponzi may have created the scheme, but Bernie Madoff took it to an extreme never seen before or since. His name will forever live in infamy.

Kevin Young, Sheffield

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.