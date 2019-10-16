Two minutes. Roughly the amount of time it takes you to pull up to your favorite local fuel station, choose your fuel, and start pumping. In those same two minutes another woman in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month drivers in the Mason City area can use their two minutes at the pump to help prevent this life-threatening disease by participating in Pink at the Pump.
Over 70 Iowa fuel stations have pledged to donate 3 cents for every gallon of Unleaded 88 sold this October to The Hormel Institute and National Breast Cancer Foundation to help fight breast cancer. To do your part, simply look for the pink handle at participating stations across northern Iowa such as Murphy USA on Fourth Street Southwest or Cresco Fast Stop on Highway 9 West, fill up with unleaded 88 and join the fight this October!
Unleaded 88 is approved for use in all 2001 and newer vehicles and it contains less toxins and cancer-causing chemicals, making it a healthier choice for you and your family. It also provides many other benefits, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions and increased fuel octane for your engine. That’s because it contains 15% ethanol, meaning you’re not only supporting a great cause this October, but you’re supporting Iowa jobs and Iowa products.
So take just two minutes this October and join us in helping to fight breast cancer with Pink at the Pump. To find participating locations near you, please visit IowaRFA.org/Pink or IowaCorn.org/Pink.
Shirley Sovereign, Cresco
Nicole Woodley, Clarion
