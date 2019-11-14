No matter what Republicans say, there is always the truth and lies can't change the facts. Donald Trump lies more than any human on the planet.
DOES IT MATTER IF THE PRESIDENT: 1. Lies more than he tells the truth? (13,000 lies in four years.) 2. Paid no income taxes 8 of 10 years from 1985-1994? (New York Times 18-month investigation this past year.) 3. Still refuses to release recent income tax returns as he promised four years ago? (as every other candidate has.) 4. Received up to $413 million, transferred from his daddy, most illegally, and Donald was in on the fraud. (Donald also borrowed $60 million from daddy, not $1 million as claimed, and did not pay most of it back.) 5. Got caught on tape bragging about sexual assaults on women? Up to 20 women came forward during the campaign. Two women, one a porn star that became pregnant and a Play Boy Bunny, were paid off during the campaign. Melania was pregnant when the affairs happened. 6. Is responsible for the felony convictions of four men lying under oath to protect him, with three being sent to prison? 7. Had 13 businesses flat out fail and filed six bankruptcies. Then he was paid huge salaries by the lenders to try to save the casinos but they failed anyway, just like our economy and country will if he doesn't go soon. 8. Has divided this country for his own benefit and power?
But he finally got caught with his pants down on the Ukrainian quid pro quo stunt, thanks to some conscientious, dedicated and patriotic public servants.
On this he will not lie his way out and I wish him the worst. Why can't Democrats be like Obama and Republicans be like Charlie Dent?
Steve Epperly, Mason City
