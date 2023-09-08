Library board vacancies should be filled

The State Library and its stewardship of state and federal funds to directly aid Iowa libraries now report to the Department of Administrative Services, making knowledgeable oversight critical. In great part, Iowa communities thrive because their libraries have adequate representation at the state level, receive support, and have a conduit of communication through active library commissioners.

The Library Commission and State Library Advisory Councils are citizens, library workers, and educators who strategize, guide, and facilitate the work of public, school, academic libraries, and museums. Their collective dedication, experiences, and skills are essential. Commissioners reflect the values and perspectives of Iowans around the state enabling the State Library to provide services which answer the priorities and needs of all Iowans.

Please convey to the Governor's Boards & Commissions Review Committee that this commission should remain as a governing board and have its vacancies filled. Specialized focus on funding structures, library standards, and rapid changes to digital access of information requires engaged Iowans serving through the Commission to navigate the future of knowledge sharing.

Libraries educate our children, develop workplace readiness and entrepreneurial support around the state, build community, and add quality of life. Please support their transparent and robust governance.

Sam Helmick, Iowa Library Association president