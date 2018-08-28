Letter: Wife-beaters, child-abusers shouldn't have guns
In 2014, the Iowa Gun Owners sent their Federal Candidate survey to then candidate Rod Blum. They asked Rod Blum if he supports repealing the “Lautenberg Domestic Misdemeanor Gun Ban.” The Lautenberg Amendment, named after Sen. Frank Lautenberg, made it illegal for convicted domestic abusers to buy a gun. Domestic abuse victims need such protections because these victims are five times as likely to end up dead if their abuser can access a gun. Sen. Lautenberg argued that wife-beaters and child-abusers should not have guns. But Rod Blum wanted to repeal the Lautenberg Amendment, in essence saying, wife-beaters and child-abusers should have guns.
On this same survey, Blum vowed to oppose any expansion of background checks to purchase a firearm. Those who currently wish to purchase guns or ammo without undergoing a background check can do so through private gun sales or over the internet. Most gun owners and NRA members want universal background checks. They support universal background checks because, as law-abiding citizens, they do not want criminals and people with mental health issues to access guns. But Rod Blum opposed universal background checks.
In April 2017, I spoke to Rep. Blum in person. I wrote down questions about Blum’s survey answers, gave him the paper with my contact info, and asked him to respond to these questions. Blum took the paper, shook my hand, looked me in the eye, and promised to respond to these questions. Rod Blum never contacted me about this or answered my questions. As a concerned citizen, I do not want women and children who have suffered abuse to be shot by their abusers. And as a voter, I do not want a representative who tells me to my face he will answer these questions, and then breaks that promise.
Caleb Gates, Cedar Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.