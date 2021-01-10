Letter: What better laws than the 10 commandments?

Related to this story
Our president single handedly stopped the decades-long effort by liberals to legislate through the courts the unconstitutional policies that t…
- Updated
The reason I'm writing to you is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible in Mason City and north central Iowa.
- Updated
I was so confused, disheartened, embarrassed, and downright angry to read that Kim Reynolds was upset that she did not get the opportunity to …
- Updated
In response to Tracy Smith’s letter published Dec. 6 in the Globe-Gazette, it is appropriate for Christians to gather at times of crisis. The …
I worked for Dr. Haganman from the first day he walked in the door. He is the most compassionate/hard-working person I've had the pleasure to …
He's dying, you know. He's 59. Pretty young, really. My brother is dying and now he doesn't have his doctor. He doesn't have Dr. Haganman.