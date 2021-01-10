 Skip to main content
Letter: What better laws than the 10 commandments?
Letter: What better laws than the 10 commandments?

To Mr. Skipper,

The 10 commandments are the perfect laws for us.

Even if they weren't divinely given, they would be the perfect rules of government.

Russell McAffee, Clear Lake

