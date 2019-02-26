I live in the same neighborhood I grew up in. I’m a “Baby Boomer.” The times of the 1950s to '80s during the Cold War saw the nuclear time clock approaching midnight.
A similar clock, the climate clock, started ticking as early as 1800 during the Industrial Revolution. The difference between this clock and the nuclear clock is this: the nuclear clock has a faster fix. For centuries atmospheric carbon dioxide has been below 300 ppm. In the 1950s, scientists began to see a permanent upward trend to 411 ppm. That significant change is due to the worldwide human lifestyle that puts all life at risk of extinction.
It seems that every day there is a catastrophic disaster somewhere on the planet. These include, rising sea levels, droughts, forest fires, excessive rainfall, super hurricanes, hot spots, flooding, tornadoes, and record snowfalls. In January 2019, we witnessed in Mason City a staggering swing in temperatures from 28 degrees below 0 to 40 degrees above in just three days, along with wind chills of 50 degrees below 0.
This was due to radical changes in the polar vortex and jet stream making the occurrence of these temperature swings more frequent. The cost of these disasters is staggering, causing disruption of commerce, loss of life, property and jobs, and the displacement of millions of people, as well as animal life.
It’s time for the next Scientific Revolution. We need a program similar to the ones implemented by past presidents. I call on our political leaders to stop spending money on things that really don’t matter and put that money into things that do...like our environment and the threat of climate change.
Mark Suby, Mason City
