LETTER: Vote for Tim Latham

The Cerro Gordo County District 1 Republican Supervisor runoff election is June 7, 2022. I know both Tim and Chris Watts. I have worked with both of them regarding mental health region issues for Cerro Gordo County. I have also discussed other county issues with both supervisors.

I am voting for Tim Latham. My experience with Tim is he is a good listener, does not have preconceived notions on issues, does not have hidden agendas when discussing issues, trustworthy, seeks to understand the point of view of others, and is a person of integrity. He is transparent and will always take a call or answer questions. I trust Tim to do what is best for Cerro Gordo County and the taxpayers.

Please join me in voting for Tim Latham on June 7th.

Jim Aberg

Mason City

