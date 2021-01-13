Letter: Trump's legacy will be simple

On June 16, 2015, Donald J. Trump began his adventure of being the best con artist there ever was. On January 6, 2021, the U. S. Capitol was stormed by violent insurrectionists encouraged by Donald Trump(our sitting President) in an attempt to overthrow the government in protest of his election loss.

The legacy of the Trump administration is going to be that the president incited an insurrection and people died because he tried his best not to abide by the constitution and the tradition of peaceful transition of power that's been the norm since our country's founding.

Because of this horrific event in our country's history, some members of Congress are suggesting he resign. Rumors of invoking the 25th Amendment has also been discussed.

The president has not governed or in fact been a leader during his one term in office. He lied about the pandemic and many Americans have perished on his watch. He lied for 8 months about a rigged election. This man is delusional and never knew anything about the constitution. (Remember he thought the Vice President could change the results on Jan 6th.) His four years in office were a series of unprecedented occurrences. Being impeached twice will put him in elite company.