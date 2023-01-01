LETTER: Trash apocalypse is on the horizon

Living outside of city limits has meant for years we save our glass, plastic and tin to take to the recycle center in Mason City about twice a year. Recently, I was met with a sign stating they no longer accept plastic or glass. I called the landfill looking for alternatives, only to find that they sent their glass and plastic to the same center. What does that mean for all the glass and plastic that people sort from their trash to recycle? All is going in the landfill.

The problem is there is no profit in repurposing or recycling these materials. While most plastic is un-recyclable, regardless of the triangle, glass is able to be remade into new containers. The landfill mountains grow in the meantime.

We are years away from a trash apocalypse.

Reducing purchases of items that are packaged in layers of plastic, plastic serving dishes and plastic coated cardboard is a consumers duty. However, the problem is larger than consumers can correct. The bottom line will come back to effect consumers in higher prices. While the largest cost is to our planet. Where will they locate the next landfill?

This is an issue that needs to be addressed by municipalities and counties before city dwellers have my problem - where to put a lifetime worth of glass and plastic?

Wendy Thompson

Rockford