We've been following the Globe's articles referencing swimming advisories at McIntosh State Park beach and would like to educate you on the most likely cause of elevated bacteria samples and, more importantly, what is not the cause.
Your articles reference the Iowa Department of Natural Resource's web page that describes possible sources of the bacteria which includes " ... improperly constructed and operated septic systems and sewage treatment plants, manure spills, storm water runoff from lands with wildlife and pet droppings, or direct contamination from waterfowl, livestock, or small children in the water." We can assure you that there are no septic systems within two miles of McIntosh State Park beach. Also, a simple phone call to the Sanitary District's administrator would confirm there have been no improperly constructed or operated sewage treatment systems contributing to elevated bacteria samples. The DNR can also verify these facts.
Publishing unverified information can have unintended consequences especially when the subject is swimming advisories at Clear Lake beaches. In 1998 the DNR began to test the water quality at Clear Lake's beaches before expanding the testing program statewide. It wasn't until Iowa State University's Dr. John Downing completed his study of the Clear Lake ecosystem in 2000 that the public learned the sewer system was not the source of elevated bacteria samples. But the damage had been done. The public's perception of raw sewage being discharged into Clear Lake resulted in a downturn of lake users and the local economy.
Unless there has been a specific "event," years of research and experience has shown that elevated bacteria samples associated with McIntosh State Park beach is most likely a result of waterfowl and/or other naturally occurring events associated with stormwater runoff.
Gary Hugi, president, Clear Lake Sanitary District Board of Trustees
Editor's Note: The information in the story was not unverified, as suggested in this letter. The bacteria levels at McIntosh were indeed elevated over a period of three weeks, and that fact was confirmed by the DNR. The possible causes listed came directly from the DNR's website and attributed to that agency. That also included the "most likely" source suggested by the sanitary district. We stand by our story.
