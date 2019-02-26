On Friday, Feb. 1, the third-graders from Jefferson Elementary in Mason City were invited to attend the Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom. We didn’t really know what to expect, and we were completely entertained. With an already packed schedule, it’s truly amazing that the Surf Ballroom took the time to include our students in this event.
Mallory and the staff really did an exceptional job of teaching kids the history of rock 'n' roll and how fortunate we are to have this piece of history in our backyard.
The show started with music videos featuring the music of Holly, Valens, and the Big Bopper. Then we were treated to Buddy Holly artwork and music by a local student, and the show ended with a full band performing all the hits of the 1950s and '60s.
It was a great experience for our students and helped to give them a piece of local culture they may never be exposed to otherwise. This experience opened doors to music history, and taught students the importance of the Surf as a place with great history and a place to keep the music alive.
All of the students loved it and we heard positive feedback from several parents as well. We felt so lucky to be a part of this legendary event and we hope to come back! The Surf Ballroom is a great community partner and we so appreciate them reaching out beyond the city of Clear Lake.
Sheryl Mariner, Mason City
